Vintage beauties on Delhi roads

New Delhi: The fifth edition of the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally and Concourse Auto Show left many onlookers spellbound in the capital Saturday, as they watched 201 cars and 50 vintage bikes participating in the event. A procession of Rolls Royce Tourer, Buick special series, Cadillac Convertible, Rover 8, Ford and many other restored models left many vintage car lovers overwhelmed at the flag off of the car rally and auto show at the Red Fort. The event was organised by Madan Mohan, the director of the 21 Gun Salute, in association with the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI). The beauties including the original models from Stower, Morris, Lincoln, Bentley Mark and Daimler Sports Coupe were selected from over 3,500 vintage cars. The other dignitaries on the occasion included K.T.S. Tulsi, president, HMCI, Nitin Dossa, Douglas Fox, Secretary Malaysia Singapore Vintage Car Register and former royal Manavender Singh Bahadur of Barwani city, Madhya Pradesh. "The vision of the event is to place India at the global tourism map as the most attractive country when it comes to vintage cars and heritage motoring history. "It aims at acquainting the youth with the rich heritage and culture of cars in India," Madan Mohan told reporters during the flag off. While showcasing the rich automotive heritage to the world, the rally also highlighted the social issue of "Save the Girl Child". A percentage of the proceedings from the event will be given for the welfare and education of the girl child, the organisers said. The rally began from the historic Red Fort in Old Delhi in the morning. Passing through the capital's main attractions like Rajghat, Teen Murti Marg and the National Art Gallery, it culminated at noon at Gurgaon's Leisure Valley Park. IANS