Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Vini, Vidi, Vici la Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka in her single public meeting in Bellary. There, she went all out "winning people, rather masses, and influence them in Congress' favour and became triumphant as writ large in the en masse behaviour of the people of all hues". What's more / unique / stupefying / astounding is she did only a single public meeting in entire Karnataka and the entire state, its regions --- abided by her like robots, she being their Pied Piper.

P.S.:At the time of going for printing comes the news that a case has been filed against her on charges of her comments on sovereignty of Karnataka and that is, she said that the Congress would not allow attack on sovereignty of Karnataka. This has been construed as Congress considers Karnataka out of India. If it was not so, whole of India --- that includes Karnataka --- meaning Karnataka as well with the rest of the country is sovereign since the country's independence. So how can any one attack sovereignty of the Karnataka state which is sovereign any way with the rest of the country? Hence, the case against her on charge of her considering Karnataka out of India and thus, not sovereign...