Vinesh Phogat, India wins gold: Big B, Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan applaud her

New Delhi: From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan, stars have come in unison to laud wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who bagged a gold medal in women's 50 kg freestyle wrestling category at the ongoing 2018 Asian Games.

The 23-year-old thrashed her Japanese opponent Yuki Irie to become the first female gold medal winner at the Asiad.

Big B took to Twitter to congratulate Phogat and said she has made everyone proud.

On the other hand, Aamir praised Vinesh by reiterating his famous dialogue from 'Dangal', a film based on the Phogat family.

He wrote, "Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you. Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal. Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke!"

Here's what the other celebs posted:

Akshay Kumar: Congratulations Golden Girl, @Phogat_Vinesh for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games! More power to you

Varun Dhawan: Congratulations Vinesh felt great pride watching you receive your gold medal. Truly #madeinindia #AsianGame2018.

Preity Zinta: Congratulations to Wrestler @Phogat_Vinesh for winning a gold medal at the #AsianGames2018 #50KgFreestyle #VineshPhogat

Farhan Akhtar: Congratulations to #VineshPhogat for striking Gold in women's wresting. #AsianGame2018