Vinesh Phogat appeal against Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification

Despite her impressive victories in the early rounds, including a win against the previous Olympic champion, the weigh-in rule violation dashed her hopes of competing for a gold medal.

Indian hopes got a big blow when Vinesh Phogat was declared ineligible for the gold medal match. She will not be able to play the match. It was reported in the reports that she was found to be around 100 grams more than 50 kg during the weigh in. An Indian coach said this morning she was found overweight by 100 grams. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified. In this way India's hopes have died.



With this, wrestler Vinesh Phogat defeated two strong opponents and reached into the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics, no one has expected this. Leaving behind the disappointment of the last two Olympics and the mental troubles arising from the long dispute with the Wrestling Federation of India, Vinesh defeated the previous Olympic champion in the first round. After this victory, she defeated the experienced wrestler from Ukraine and confirmed her place in the last four.



If reports are to be believed, Vinesh was already aware of this. This is the reason why she went straight to skipping after the session so that her weight could be managed, but this did not happen. Her being 100 grams overweight proved to be a disappointment to all the hopes of India. However, it is not only Vinesh's job to take care of this. There are coaches with the team and the entire support staff takes care of this, but how this mistake happened is surprising. The 29-year-old, competing in her third Olympics, faced severe dehydration after skipping meals and reducing water intake in efforts to meet the weight requirement. She is currently receiving medical care.



Vinesh Phogat has also declared her retirement from the sport in a heartfelt social media post on Thursday, following her disqualification. Despite becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach in Olympic final, ensuring at least a silver medal, she lost her chance to win a medal because she didn't meet the weigh-in requirement.



After being disqualified, Vinesh had filed a petition in the 'Court of Arbitration for Sports' (CAS). Vinesh's weight was found to be more than the prescribed limit. The 100 gram weight became too heavy for her. Vinesh tried everything possible to reduce her weight. She got her hair cut. Along with this, she also shortened her clothes. But still, she did not succeed. That is why she approached the court, she also requested the CAS to award her the silver medal.



The 'Court of Arbitration for Sports' (CAS) has given an important update regarding her case. CAS has informed through its official website that the decision on Vinesh's case will come before the Olympics end. There will be a hearing on this matter on Friday. But one may have to wait for the decision.