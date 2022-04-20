Vinay Katiyar: Probe Cong Role In Babri Demolition

Ayodhya: After the CBI court's judgement in the 28-year-old Babri Masjid demolition case in which all the accused were acquitted, Vinay Katiyar, who was the leader of Ram Mandir movement and a prominent face of Hindutva in the 80s and 90s, denied all allegations against him regarding the conspiracy related to the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Talking to IANS after the judgment was delivered, Katiyar said, "There was no meeting to plan a conspiracy at my house a day before the demolition, only symbolic kar sewa was planned."

He further said, "No conspiracy was planned at my house in Ayodhya on the night of December 5, 1992, regarding the demolition of Babri Masjid. Advani ji had reached Ayodhya that night and was staying at Janki Mahal. As he was my senior, I invited him for dinner at my residence. We had dinner and discussed the 'Saanketik Kar sewa' (symbolic kar sewa )to be held next day, we also took a decision that no kar sewak be allowed near the Babri Masjid."

Katiyar says that the Babri Masjid was demolished by the Congress, no other mosque will be touched now, let peace prevail in the country.

"Babri Masjid was demolished by the Congress and we have became the accused. It was the conspiracy of the Congress to topple our governments in the states through the demolition. We never wanted the structure to be demolished, it was the Congress that demolished the structure," claimed Katiyar

"Our kar sewaks were disciplined. A big conspiracy was planned to mix some unknown elements among the kar sewaks who provoked and started the demolition. We asked the kar sewaks to bring some sand and Saryu water for a symbolic kar sewa. I demand an inquiry be held to probe the role the Congress and its leaders played in the demolition of Babri Masjid that led to the toppling of our governments in the states then," said Katiyar

Speaking on the Kashi and Mathura dispute, Katiyar said,"Till now we have not thought of any movement for Kashi and Mathura. We will discuss it with seers. It is not a joke that we start a movement for Kashi Mathura. We will not talk of any more mosques now. Let peace be established in the country." —IANS