Vinay Katiyar Warns Owaisi Against Raising Ayodhya Issue For Political Gains

Ayodhya: Firebrand BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Vinay Katiyar on Monday lambasted AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for attempting to create communal disturbances in the name of Ayodhya verdict for his own vested political interest.

Interacting with media, Mr Katiyar said, "After the Supreme Court gave its ruling in favour of the Ram temple, the entire country showcased a real communal harmony and not a single cracker was burst but filing of review petition by Mr Owaisi and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board speaks otherwise."

He said currently the atmosphere in the country after the Ayodhya judgement is conducive and there is a complete communal harmony.

"But unfortunately leaders like Owaisi was trying their best to disturb peace in the country and to incite the minorities in the name of the Ayodhya judgement," he added.

He further warned, "If he does not mend his way then we also know how to treat these people."

"When the entire Ayodhya issue has been resolved, these leaders are just trying to create problem for their own vested political interest," he added. UNI