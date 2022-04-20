Vin Diesel and the crew heading to New York for Furious 8

Just a week after nabbing F Gary Gray as the director, actor Vin Diesel has confirmed that the eighth installment of Fast and Furious movie series will be set in New York. During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his next film, The Last Witch Hunter, the 43-year-old actor said that his character Dominic Toretto and other Furious crew would head to the Big Apple. When host Jimmy Fallon asked Diesel where the next movie would be set, Diesel firmly replied, �New York, baby!� He then went on revealing the inspiration for the first movie. �Something that people don�t know is the first movie came from a Vibe article that was about street racers in New York,� he said. �The director and producer at the time reset the whole movie in LA, but the Vibe article that the whole franchise was started from actually originated in New York. So we�re finally BRINGING IT BACK HOME, BABY!� Diesel explained. Diesel will be joined by the likes of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, with Jason Statham and Kurt Russell expected to return. Fast and Furious 8 will be released in North America on April 14, 2017.