Villages of Ayodhya submerge after Sarayu river swells

Ayodhya: Several villages of Ayodhya district submerged in flood water. Kathy Majha, Abupur Sahapur, Nurganj, Kathy Bari, Pasaiya have been badly affected. "Around 1200 people are affected due to flood in the area it's been 15 days. People have been shifted to safer place. Kathy Gram Sabha area is largest affected villages due to rain water. I am providing three food to people. District administration is also proving some help," said Gram Pradhan, Rajendra Prasad Chausrai. The areas are facing flood-like situation due to swelling of rivers.