Villagers Welcome Swarnjayanti Shaurya Yatra By BSF

The Swaran Jayanti Shaurya Pradarshni Yatra, flagged off from Kolkata headquarters of the BSF on Friday, left ICP Ghojadanga on Saturday and reached village Tentulia.The moving exhibition, in the context of 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation and victory over Pakistan and Border Security Force’s (BSF) contribution in the victory, has been organized by South Bengal Frontier of the border force.Thousands of villagers gave a grand welcome to the troops as the commandant of 112 Battalion, Narayan Chand encouraged the troops and wished the journey all success. Ansuddin Ghazi, a local leader of Tentulia village took detailed information about the banners, boards and flexes displayed on the vehicles along with the villagers. Appreciating the good initiative of the BSF, he said that this exhibition will further improve the relation between India and Bangladesh. He extended his best wishes for further success of the rally.The rally left for the border outpost of Haridaspur, 158th Battalion. The basic objective of this Swaran Jayanti Shaurya Pradarshni Yatra is to make the public aware of the 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation and victory over Pakistan and the incomparable contribution of BSF in the liberation war.Meanwhile, the force troops rescued some rare species of pigeons from the clutches of smugglers and also seized yaba tablets worth Rs 6 lakh from another operation on Saturday. Based on information, jawans of border outpost Mahendra, 8 Battalion, under the South Bengal Frontier, managed to rescue five rare species of pigeons from the clutches of smugglers, while the smugglers escaped from the spot taking advantage of the dense darkness and bushes. The smugglers were bringing pigeons of this particular species to India from Bangladesh, said sources.The pigeons were handed over to the forest department at Ranaghat.In another operation, under the South Bengal Frontier, troops of border outpost Arshikari, 112 Battalion jawans seized 1,200 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 6 lakh from village Arshikari near the international border. The tablets were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.