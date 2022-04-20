Villagers In Uttarakhand Do 'Kanyadan' Of Orphan Bride, CM Attends Ceremony

Dehradun: In a heartwarming gesture, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday attended the marriage ceremony of an orphan bride. The marriage ceremony was itself special as the residents of Bhaniyawala, Deepa's native village, had taken it upon themselves to marry her off in style. According to a press release issued here, Rawat gave his blessings to the newly-wed couple, Deepa and Babi, and also lauded the villagers' initiative. "Your act today is an inspiration for our society," Rawat said. "You have set up an example by conducting this marriage and also given a message that in absence of one's parents, the society acts as his/her guardian," he said. The chief minister also said these kinds of efforts should be encouraged.