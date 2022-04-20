Villagers Flee Homes As Fear Of Violence, Arrest Grips Bahraich

Bahraich: There is an uneasy calm in the Khaira Bazar village of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

Fifteen days ago, Durga Puja festivities turned into clashes. Soon, during the immersion process, human beings got divided into two separate communities, baying for each other's blood.

In the aftermath, several families have fled the village- either fearing arrest or dreading more violence. "The situation here is very tense. Many people have left their homes out of fear. We don't know what to do," a woman from the village told ANI. The violent clashes broke out on October 21 while a procession for Durga idol immersion was passing through the village. The revellers took a different route leading to altercations between two groups.

What followed later was total mayhem on the streets. Shops were ransacked, houses put on fire, the mob allegedly took out weapons and attacked each other.

Cops were called in and the situation was brought unde control. Several people were arrested but the sounds of violence echo still.

The police, however, maintain that the situation is under control now and people can return to their homes without any fear.

"We have received videos of the incident and have arrested few people belonging to the two communities. People can return to the village now without any fear. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway," Ravindra Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police told ANI.

Singh also informed that nearly 50 people have been arrested and the police have also received video clips of the incident, on the basis of which they are ascertaining more facts. (ANI)