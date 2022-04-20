Villagers Crowd Outside Banks Promoting Corona Infection

Raebareli: Everyone knows how important social distancing is to prevent the spread of corona, but the crowd gathered outside the banks of Rae Bareli district is making fun of social distancing.The same was seen in Semari area.The employees of Bank of Baroda located in Semri Crossroad probably have nothing to do with social distancing,that is why it is not seen outside the banks. About half a hundred villagers were standing outside the Bank of Baroda,the villagers were neither wearing masks nor kept a distance from each other which is clearly encouraging the corona infection.This crowd belonged to Jan Dhan, manrega labourers and beneficiaries of various pension schemes, who went reaching their accounts to withdraw the funds sent by the government. The number of people infected with the corona virus is constantly increasing.The government has implemented a lockdown in the country to halt the pace of Corona. Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as officials of the administrative staff are also appealing to follow the lockdown and take care of social distancing.But social distancing is flying publicly.No such arrangements were made by the Bank of Baroda at Semri,in which social distancing could be followed.





