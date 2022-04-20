Villagers Being Moved To Safety After Kali River Swells

Pithoragarh: Officials were asked on Friday to move the residents of the villages near the banks of the Kali river to safe locations after its waters almost touched the danger mark in this Uttarakhand district.

The river is flowing at 889.6 metres while the danger mark is at 890 metres, Pithoragarh District Magistrate (DM) Anand Swaroop said.

An alert has been sounded from Dharchula to Jhoolaghat and officials have been asked to move the residents of the nearby villages to safety, preferably to shelters run by the district administration, he added.

The sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of Dharchula, Didihat and Pithoragarh have been put on the job, the DM said.

"Besides instructing the sub-divisional administration, we have also informed all the security agencies concerned, including the BRO and the PWD, to remain alert in case of an emergency," he added. Transportation through the bridges on the river has temporarily been suspended for safety reasons, the DM said. —PTI