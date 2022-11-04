Village kids were deeply affected by India's historic hockey bronze: Rohidas

Bhubaneswar (The Hawk): Amit Rohidas, an outstanding defender, believes that India's historic bronze medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics has revolutionised the sport of hockey in the nation and encouraged young people to play.

Many village children, according to Rohidas, are anticipating the FIH men's World Cup, which will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29. "A lot of things have changed as a result of the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Children in the areas who previously didn't play hockey have started doing so, according to Rohidas on Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series produced by Hockey India.

"Seeing such a spectacle while I travel back home makes me feel really happy. There has been an uptick in kids playing hockey at almost every school. Rohidas, an Odisha native, claimed that competing in the World Cup on home soil is an emotional experience for any athlete.

"Playing at home is a very different experience because the crowds are so encouraging and truly encourage you. While we have Indian supporters that follow us outside of India as well, in Odisha the supporters have a different energy level, which gives us more drive. India's success at the World Cup, according to Rohidas, will depend on a step-by-step strategy building up to the event.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela after our matches in the FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2022–2023 in Bhubaneswar, followed by a series in Australia. "We are going game by game, step by step. Our training sessions are still going strong, and we're working hard to make sure everything turns out correctly, he remarked.

Rohidas claimed that after more than 100 games for India, he has been able to control his inclination toward aggression. "I used to have an aggressive streak, but over the last few years, I've learned a lot from the senior players about controlling pressure and making sure that my response doesn't interfere with the team's goals. So that it doesn't manifest itself on the field, he remarked, "I strive to keep aggression on the inside."

(Inputs from Agencies)