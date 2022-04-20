Village heads in Uttarakhand to get Rs 10,000 to make arrangements in quarantine centres

Dehradun: Village heads in Uttarakhand will get Rs 10,000 to make arrangements in quarantine centres from the amount approved for district magistrate from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Earlier, Rs 3 crore each was allocated to 4 districts and Rs 2 crore each to 9 districts for coronavirus relief work from the Chief Minister Relief Fund, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

With this amount, unemployed workers of the unorganised sector will be provided food kit and other necessary materials.

As per the order issued on May 27, it has been approved to use this amount for some other works like accommodation and food arrangements of students, tourists stuck in districts in quarantine centres. (ANI)