Village Head Requests Uttarkashi Administration To Stop PMGSY Work Amid Lockdown

Uttarkashi: BJP leader and village head of Garhwalgad Panchayat Bishan Singh Kotwal on Sunday wrote to the Uttarkashi DM urging the latter to intervene and order the stoppage of work being done under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) amid a nationwide lockdown.

"All the works have been stalled due to the lockdown imposed by the government due to COVID-19. But it has come to our notice that a work is in progress under PMGSY in Garhwalgad village. Due to the callousness of the contractor, the health of several labourers is under threat," Kotwal wrote to the DM.

"I request you to order the stoppage of this work and take strict action against the contractor," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. —ANI