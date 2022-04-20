Village Head Killed In Road Accident In Uttarakhand

Kotdwar: A village head was killed and two women were seriously injured today when a truck hit their scooter at Pauri in Uttarakhand.

The accident occurred around 1 pm at Khenkhal, 30 km from Kotdwar town, police said.

"Bhadalikhal Gram Pradhan Roshan Singh was on his way to his village from Dugadda, with Manju Devi (40) and Jyoti Devi (21), residents of the same village, riding pillion," the police added.

Singh died on the spot, while the two women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The truck driver has been arrested. PTI