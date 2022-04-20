Vikrant Massey starts shooting for 'Mumbaikar'

New Delhi: As the year started, Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey starrer film 'Mumbaikar' was announced with the poster release. Vijay's fans are super excited to see him in a bollywood film and now the team has started shooting for the film. Vikrant Massey shared the news on his timeline.

Sharing the clap of the film, he wrote, "Day 1"

With this film Vijay Sethupathi is finally stepping into Bollywood. The film is being directed by Santosh Sivan and produced by Shibu Thameens. It will feature Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranvir Shorey, Sanjay Mishra, Tanya Maniktala and Sachin Khedekar.

We all know that Mumbai is metro city for some but Mumbaikar is an emotion. The film will showcase the emotions of this city amidst the concrete jungle. It is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Maanagaram .

On the work front, Vikrant is counted amongst the bankable actors of Bollywood now. He has a big list of films to be released in 2021. He will now be seen in Vinil Mathew's 'Haseen Dilruba' which is a mystery thriller film. The film has been produced by Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane.

He will also be seen in 'Yaar Jigri' alongside Sunny Singh.

He will also be a part of '14 Phere' which is a social comedy being directed by Devanshu Singh. Kriti Kharbanda will play his love interest in the film. He was also signed recently for the Hindi remake of Malayalam crime thriller 'Forensic'.

—IANS