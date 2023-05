India's second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2

crossed yet another major milestone ahead of a soft landing on the

Moon's South Polar region, when Vikram Lander was successfully

separated from the Orbiter on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, ISRO said 'Vikram Lander successfully separates from

#Chandrayaan2 Orbiter today (September 02, 2019) at 1315 hrs'.