Vikram's next film to roll from December

Following the success of Tamil actioner "Iru Mugan", actor Vikram has teamed up with director Vijay Chander for a yet-untitled project. It will go on the floors from December, a source said.

"While the genre of the film is yet unknown, the shooting will kick-off from December. The makers are busy finalizing the rest of the cast," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

To be produced by Silverline Film Factory, the project will mark the first time collaboration of Vikram and Chander.

Vikram will finish working on "Saamy 2" first.

