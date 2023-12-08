Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Surpasses 1 Crore Participants

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand, has emerged as a transformative expedition fostering connections with citizens nationwide.

As of December 7, 2023, the Yatra has reached over 36,000 Gram Panchayats and witnessed participation of over 1 crore citizens, as per the data captured on the customized portal developed by MEITY. India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh leads with over 37 lakh people participating, followed by Maharashtra 12.07 lakhs and Gujarat 11.58 lakhs. The Yatra has received encouraging reception in Jammu & Kashmir as well, with over 9 lakh people participating till date.

The people’s participation has gathered further momentum with each passing day. While the first week of the Sankalp Yatra saw participation of 500,000 citizens, over 77 lakh people across the country, participated in the Yatra during the last 10 days. Within a short span, the urban segment of the Yatra has reached over 700 locations and total of 79 lakh individuals have taken the Pledge to strive to make India a developed nation by 2047. In an unprecedented outreach effort, the Yatra strives to cover over 2.60 Gram Panchayats and 3600+ urban local bodies using Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans that call upon people to utilise government schemes for their benefit.

A focal point of the Yatra has been raising awareness about women-centric schemes, leading to over 46,000 beneficiaries enrolling for the PM Ujjwala scheme. Health Camps have also proved to be a big draw and till date 22 lakh individuals have been screened. Drone demonstration for farmers showcased as part of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra hasattracted great curiosity. With the launch of ‘Drone Didi Scheme’ under which 15,000 Women’s Self Help Groups will be provided with Drones, along with necessary training for two members of the women, a large number of women are also coming forward to witness the drone flights. The SHGs shall rent out the drone services for a fee, which will serve as another stream of revenue for the Self Help Group members.