Vikas Dubey: Grand arrest or smart surrender?

Bhopal: Former UP DGP Arvind Kumar Jain said that it seems that gangster Vikas Dubey most probably planned his surrender at Ujjain''s Mahakaal Temple in Madhya Pradesh and disclosed his identity to the guard who then called the police.

Jain added that Dubey came to Ujjain with the plan to surrender before Madhya Pradesh Police as he feared that Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force was hot on his heels and some of his closest aides were killed in the last two days.

He was always two steps ahead of the police as he had good contacts in the police department and was also close to some political leaders.

--IANS