Vikas Dubey visits Ujjain Mahakal Temple every year, says gangster's mother Sarla Devi

Kanpur: After the arrest of Vikas Dubey in Ujjain, "His (Vikas Dubey's) in-laws are in Madhya Pradesh. He visits Ujjain Mahakal Temple every year. It doesn't matter what I say, govt is going to do what is appropriate" said Sarla Devi, mother of the gangster.Eight policemen were killed on Friday when they went in a large team to Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur to arrest Vikas Dubey.

Dubey is charged in 60 criminal cases including murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting - had allegedly been alerted to the raid by local policemen and had set up an ambush.

The gangster escaped after Friday's massacre. A massive hunt was launched and the bounty on him was raised to Rs 5 lakh.

—DN Bureau