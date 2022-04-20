Vikas Dubey now carries a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has increased the reward on the head of gangster Vikas Dubey to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Dubey, who is the main accused in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur on Friday, is absconding after the incident.

The government had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who gave information about Dubey''s whereabouts. The amount was later increased to Rs one lakh.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police H.C. Awasthi said on Monday that the reward money was being raised to Rs 2.5 lakh as police teams continued to search for the gangster and his accomplices.

