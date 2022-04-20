Vikas Dubey's sons to be interrogated now

Kanpur: The two sons of slain gangster, Vikas Dubey, will now be interrogated, said police on Friday. Both of Dubey's sons reportedly visited Bikru village along with their mother Richa Dubey to attend the marriage of Amar Dubey on June 29. Amar Dubey, who was one of the accused in the July 3 massacre in which eight policemen were ambushed and killed by Dubey and his gang, was also shot dead by the STF on July 8 in Hamirpur district.

According to investigating officer Dadhibal Tiwari, "We have come to know through viral pictures that Vikas' wife Richa, along with their two minor sons, had gone to Bikru village to attend marriage function of Amar Dubey on June 29. They stayed in Bikru village till July 1 before returning to Lucknow."

SP Rural Brijesh Srivastava said, "There were inputs that Vikas had a confrontation with SHO Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, who had gone to Bikru village to investigate the murderous attack on Rahul Tiwari on July 1, in front of his two sons. A police team will visit Lucknow and question the gangster's sons to verify the same."

Vinay Tiwari was later suspended and arrested for his complicity with the accused in the Bikru massacre. The police had gone to arrest Vikas on July 3 following a complaint by one Rahul Tiwari, who had accused the gangster of making a murderous attempt on him on July 1. Vikas and his aides had opened fire at the police team, leaving eight dead.

Vikas was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain and shot dead in an encounter on July 10 when he allegedly tried to flee from custody. Meanwhile, three police personnel have been suspended after they were found living illegally in a house of gangster Jaikant Bajpai who was involved in the Kanpur encounter. According to the Kanpur police, order to take departmental action again them have been given. They have also been asked to vacate the house immediately. The image of police has been maligned as these personnel were living in a house of the gangster, stated a press release issued by the Kanpur police. Jai Bajpai, who is said to be the financer of Vikas Dubey has also been arrested.