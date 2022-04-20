Vikas Dubey's mother asks younger son to 'surrender or meet same fate'

Lucknow: Gangster Vikas Dubey's mother Sarla Devi, on Wednesday appealed to her younger son Deep Prakash Dubey to surrender to the police, saying he and his family would otherwise be killed.

While speaking with ANI, Devi said, "Deep Prakash, please come forward and surrender or else the police will kill you and your family. The police will protect you; they will just ask a few questions. Why are you hiding if you haven't done anything wrong? Don't hide because of your brother, at least reach out to me by phone."

Deep Prakash has been on the run since the Kanpur encounter on July 3, according to Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order.

The Lucknow Police announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for providing information related to the whereabouts of history-sheeter Deep Prakash.

Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he 'attempted to flee' while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain. (ANI)