Vikas Dubey's Aide Jaikant Bajpai Booked

Kanpur: Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Jai Bajpai has been found using a fake secretariat pass with MLA written on it for his luxury vehicle. Jaikant Bajpai has been booked.

The pass, apparently, allowed him unhindered access to the corridors of powers in Lucknow.

"An FIR in this regard has been lodged at Kakadeo police station under sections 420/467/468/471 and 120 B against Jaikant Bajpai and his aide Rahul Singh," said SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar Prabhu.

It may be recalled that the police, soon after the Bikru village incident in which eight policemen were ambushed and killed on July 3, had seized three luxury vehicles, which did not have registration number plates on them from the Kakadeo area of the city. Investigation, however, later revealed that the vehicles, including an Audi car and a Fortuner, were purchased by local businessman Jai Bajpai but were registered under different names.

The seized Fortuner vehicle, registered in the name of Bajpai's aide, Rahul Singh of Chakarpur Mandi area, had a fake secretariat pass with MLA written on it. Police spokesperson further informed that during investigation, it was found that pass was fake and was procured using computer software and the same was pasted on the windscreen of the Fortuner vehicle.

Jai Bajpai is said to be the main financier of Dubey and was a familiar face in the corridors of power.

He was arrested from Kanpur on July 20 after sustained interrogation in the Vikas Dubey case. Bajpai's photographs with top police and IAS officers have been going viral on the social media.