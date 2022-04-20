Vikas Barala, Friend In 2-day Custody In Attempted Abduction Case

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were today remanded to two-day police custody by a court here in the alleged stalking and attempt to abduction case of a 29-year- old woman.

Police sought remand of the two accused from the court, saying it wanted to reconstruct the crime scene.

Civil judge Barjinder Pal Singh remanded the two accused to police custody till August 12.

The defence submitted before the court that the case is based merely on apprehension of kidnapping, which has been built under pressure.

The defence counsel submitted that media trial was going on in the case, further pointing out that no recoveries were to be made from the two accused. The two accused, who left the Sector 26 police station here amid tight police security, reached the district court complex at around 2:20 p.m.

Dressed in a blue shirt, Vikas Barala tried to cover his face with a handkerchief.