Vijender Singh brings down curtains on India career, turns professional

New Delhi: Ending all the speculations, India's 2008 Olympic bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh took a big step going forward on Monday as he turned professional. The renowned pugilist will join the stable of British promoter Francis Warren with whom he has already signed a six-year deal. Vijender has signed a multi-year deal with Queensberry Promotions and will fight at least six times in the first year in middleweight category. Vijender's decision to turn pro means he won't represent India at next year's Rio Olympics. Vikas Krishan will represent India in middleweight category. As per the rules, once a boxer turns professional, he cannot compete at an amateur level. The International Boxing Association (AIBA) allows only those boxers who are a part of its pro boxing competition, AIBA Pro Boxing (APB), to compete in the Olympics. Notably in 2008, Vijender became the first Indian pugilist to win an Olympic medal when he won bronze in Beijing.