Vijender Singh Adds Voice to Calls for Resumption of India-Pakistan Sporting Ties

New Delhi: The chorus for resumption of India-Pakistan sporting ties gained another prominent voice as Olympic bronze medallist Indian boxer Vijender Singh on Wednesday suggested that the "two nations must unite and sports can heal all sorrows".

Earlier, Olympic-bound pugilist Vikas Krishan and British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan had shared same views and hoped the tension between both the nations would end soon.

Vijender, who is currently training in Bhiwani, said he always wanted the two nations to live "happily together".

"Enough of this war and terrorism. Our people also suffer a lot like them. It is time to unite and fight the common enemies, like poverty, unemployment and other such things. Covid-19 has taught us several things about life and the importance of helping each other. I am in favour of India and Pakistan joining hands and help each other in a good way," he told IANS.

"Sports would be the best thing to start with. Whether it is cricket or boxing or any other sport, we should play. Yes, if there is any boxing tournament between India and Pakistan, I would love to compete," he added.

Last year, after the suicide attack at Lethpora area of district Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred, the Indian government had cut off all ties with Pakistan.—IANS