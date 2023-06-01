Vijayan Need Not Go To US, Cuba To Study Governance, Go To K'taka: Cong

Thiruvananthapuram: In a stinging attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's upcoming trip to the US and Cuba, state Congress president K. Sudhakaran on Thursday asked him to go to nearby Karnataka to learn good governance and not to foreign countries.

Vijayan, his wife, along with a big tour party is reaching the US on June 8 and will also travel to Cuba. "Vijayan, you need not waste public money to travel to USA and Cuba to learn good governance, instead visit nearby Karnataka, where things have already changed after our government under Siddaramaiah took over. He has instructed not to stop traffic when his vehicle passes by through the roads, whereas Vijayan moves around in a convoy of 40 vehicles bringing normal traffic to a grinding halt," said Sudhakaran.

"The other programmes that have been announced include a monthly payment of Rs 2,000 for women household heads, free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 each for unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively," added Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran further said it was really surprising to see and hear how Kerala Communists use a major portion of their life slamming American imperialism, but they go there for medical treatment, get their children educated there and go for holidays there.

"We only wish and hope that Vijayan's trip doesn't go the way his previous trip to Netherlands (to study about flooding of rivers) and then to Norway (to learn waste management) went, which ended with no result," said Sudhakaran, and added "all know what is happening in Cuba, where normal life has been badly affected due to the flawed policies of the Cuban government, and Vijayan is going there".

—IANS