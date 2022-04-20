Vijay Varma strikes Headache Pose

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has introduced a new pose on social media. He calls it the Headache Pose.

Vijay took to his verified Instagram account, where he shared a string of hilarious pictures and videos of himself with an eyelash filter. In the post, Vijay is seen posing with his hand placed on the left side of his head.

He is also seen flaunting long eyelashes using a filter on the photo-sharing website.

"Every girl on Instagram rn. #HeadachePose," he wrote using social media lingo, alongside the image.

On the work front, his film "Yaara" will be arriving on an OTT platform soon.

The film co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra, is slated to open on Friendship Day, July 30.

The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film "Gang Story". The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

—IANS