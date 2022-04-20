Vijay Mallya's Twitter account 'hacked'

New Delhi: (PTI) Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya today said his twitter and e-mail accounts have been hacked and some of his personal and financial details, including passwords, addresses and phone number, were posted.





"My account has been hacked by some one called Legion who are Tweeting now in my name. Simply ignore. Will fix this. Outfit called Legion has hacked my e-mail accounts and are blackmailing me!! What a joke," Mallya tweeted earlier this morning.





The hacker, called 'Legion', has threatened to expose more financial details of Mallya in coming days.

Hello

We are back with -

Vijay mallya's assets at several banks

All known passwords of Mr. Mallya. pic.twitter.com/GcYhI6iLUU

— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 9, 2016





Random STUFF! pic.twitter.com/Qz7ttZsRKz

— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 9, 2016

PTI