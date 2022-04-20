Vijay's 'Master' crosses 50Cr-mark in TN alone, Hindi remake soon

Chennai: Casting for the Hindi adaptation is expected to begin soon. Informing about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "IT'S OFFICIAL... #MASTER #HINDI REMAKE... #Master - starring #Vijay and #VijaySethupathi - will now be remade in #Hindi... Endemol Shine India, Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and 7 Screen Studio will produce the #Hindi adaptation... Casting for #Hindi remake will commence soon."

Meanwhile, Master has witnessed a huge box office opening in its first three days in Tamil Nadu.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted: "#Master smashes past the 50 CR gross mark in TN today (the third day). 3-days total TN gross will be close to 55 CR. Boxoffice Monster #ThalapathyVijay has made it look like the good-old days. Pongal time assaultuu by #MasterFilm. #MasterPongal #Thalapathy #VijaySethupathi."

—IANS