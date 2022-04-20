Vigilance Week Celebrated At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Various competitions were organized under the Vigilance Week event held at AIIMS Rishikesh. In which the institute officials and all the employees took an oath to play their role in eradicating corruption. At the conclusion, the meritorious participants honored by Padmashree Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS.

Vigilance Week is celebrated every year from 27 October to the next 7 days in the Indian government establishments to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Ballabh bhai Patel. The objective of the program is to create public awareness to eradicate corruption. Essays and poster competitions were organized in the program organized at AIIMS Rishikesh on the eradication of corruption.

On the occasion, Padmashree Professor Ravi Kant, Director of AIIMS said that a monitoring committee has been formed to eradicate corruption in the institute. This committee monitors corruption cases. Stringent action is taken against him if he is found involved. Prof. Ravi Kant said that to eradicate corruption, all people should work with transparency with honesty. During the program, Professor Ravikant also honored the participants in speech and poster competitions.

Under the Vigilance Week program, the law officer of the institute Pradeep Chandra Pandey presented the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and RTI, Senior Administrative Officer Pankaj Singh Rana has given Vigilance Guidelines for Scrap Disposal, by S.E. Anurag Singh Vigilance Guidelines for Tender and Procurement Cases, by Financial Advisor Commandant PK Mishra and Account Officer Rajeev Gupta presented lectures on topics GFR Rules and Administrator Officer of the Institute Santosh has given a lecture on subject Vigilance Awareness.

In the program Professor Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Prof. Brijendra Singh Medical Superintendent, Prof. UB Mishra Dean Hospital Affairs, Financial Advisor Parvat Kumar Mishra, Prof. Suresh K. Sharma Dean College of Nursing, Law Officer Pradeep Pandey and Accounts Officer Rajiv Gupta etc. were present.