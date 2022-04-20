Vigilance Files Chargesheet Against UP BSP Chief

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party's problems were further compounded the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department filing a chargesheet against its state unit chief Ram Achal Rajbhar, in a Rs 4 crore disproportionate assets (DA) case, an official said on Monday.

The final chargesheet report is with the Yogi Adityanath government, the official added.

Once the state government clears the decks for prosecution of the BSP leader, a case would be registered against Rajbhar.

In the vigilance probe it was found that Rajbhar had a declared income of Rs 34 lakh between 2007-2012, but his expenses were Rs 4 crore. It was during the same period that the BSP was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

The probe against Rajbhar was initiated after a complaint was filed against him with the state Lokayukta in 2012.

The BSP state unit chief had petitioned against the probe ordered by the ombudsman, but was overruled. However, the then Samajwadi Party (SP) government of Akhilesh Yadav had gone slow on the probe.

With the change in guard in the state, the issue has been revived.