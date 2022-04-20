Vietnam to install cameras on buses for better management, order and security

Hanoi: Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City is installing surveillance cameras on buses for better management, order and security, the municipal transport department said on Sunday. The installation, expected to effectively prevent and fight against sexual harassment and theft, will be completed by the end of this year, said the department's Public Transport Management Centre. Two cameras will be installed inside each bus, and the total cost for camera purchase and installation is some 13 million Vietnamese dong (about $580) per vehicle, Xinhua new agency reported. This year, Ho Chi Minh City will also replace 500 old buses with new ones running on 28 routes which receive price subsidy, and build up a smart electronic ticketing system, the centre added. Ho Chi Minh City currently has nearly 3,000 buses, many of which began running in the 2002-2007 period.