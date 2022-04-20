Vietnam to host AFC Cup ASEAN Zone Group F & G games

Kuala Lumpur: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday announced that Vietnam will host two AFC Cup 2020 ASEAN Zone Groups' matches, which are scheduled to take place over three match days from September 23 to 29.

The matches in Group F will take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City while the Group G ties will be staged in Quang Ninh's Cam Pha Stadium.

The final centralised venue for the ASEAN Zone Group H matches is yet to be confirmed while the single-leg ASEAN Zonal semi-finals and final will be confirmed after the AFC Cup 2020 knockout stage draw on August 27, said AFC.

Maldives is the centralised venue for the South Zone matches in Group E which will take place from October 23 to November 4. The winner of the group will be crowned South Zonal champions and will qualify for the Inter-Zone semi-finals which will take place on November 24 and 25.

The competition has been suspended since March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

–IANS