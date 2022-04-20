Vietnam reports no new COVID cases

Hanoi: Vietnam reported no new cases of COVID-19 infection, with its total confirmed cases remained at 332 and zero deaths so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, one more patient was announced to recover from the disease, bringing the total number of cured cases in the country to 317, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnam has recorded no local transmission for 54 straight days while there are nearly 9,100 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, said the health ministry on Tuesday.

Speaking at a government meeting held here on Tuesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the country''s National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control to announce safe areas that have recorded no COVID-19 infection in the last 30 days for the reopening of international flight routes, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The prime minister also ordered relevant authorities to work to facilitate the movement of foreign experts, investors and skilled workers to Vietnam while approving the reopening of bar and karaoke services, according to the report.

