    Vietnam health ministry to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine - state media

    April20/ 2022


    Hanoi: Vietnam's health ministry has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country fights a new outbreak of the coronavirus following months of no local cases.

    "In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country's own COVID-19 vaccine," state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said.

    Vietnam has reported a total of 911 infections, with 21 deaths.

    Russia said on Wednesday the first batch of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks, rejecting as "groundless" the safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug.

