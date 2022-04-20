Vietnam's COVID-19 cases rise to 212

Hanoi: Vietnam''s Ministry of Health has said that five more local citizens tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 212.

The five cases include three people recently returning from Russia, the United States and Thailand, and two people related to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, which is in connection with a number of confirmed cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country has also detected 3,215 suspected cases with over 75,000 being monitored and quarantined as of Wednesday morning, according to the health ministry.

A total of 58 patients have recovered with no deaths recorded so far in the country.

--IANS