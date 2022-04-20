Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad Asks UP Govt To Probe Whether Other Departments Have Invested In DHFL

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad has asked the Yogi Adityanath government to probe whether any other government had invested money in the DHFL as UPPCL had done of Rs 2267 crore leading to a major scam.

Parishad's chairman Awadhesh Prasad Verma, in a statement here, on Thursday said that according to the annual financial report of DHFL of the year ending March 31,2019, it said that the total fixed deposits of the company was Rs 6963 crore and they are not accepting any further fixed deposits or renewing the old one as their institutions rating had been downgraded. "But if we deduct Rs 2,267 crore deposit made by the UPPCL employees Trust in the DHFL, the company has not disclosed the depositors of the remaining Rs 4,600 crore. This money could be invested by other government departments of the state," he stated.

Mr Verma also asked the government to probe into the role of the consultant who had advised the UPPCL to invest in DHFL." UPPCL spends around Rs 200 crore on the consultants for various projects and it cannot be ruled out that some consultants could have advised the UPPCL to invest in DHFL," he stated. The Parishad chairman said the role of all the members for Trust should also be examined and no one whether engineers or IAS officers, found guilty spared. "The government should also check, whether the trustees, have invested in DHFL or they have disproportionate assets," he said. UNI