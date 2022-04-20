Vidyut Jammwal walks out of Kangana Ranaut-Saif Ali Khan�s film!

The Commando actor the Sujoy Ghosh film wasn�t meant for him Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut will be seen debuting as a couple with Sujoy Ghosh�s next, an official adaptation of the Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. The film is all set to begin shooting by the coming month and is certainly one of the much anticipated ventures. However, Vidyut Jammwal, who plays a supporting cast in the film, has now backed out at the last minute. Yes! Reportedly, Fawad Khan was initially to play the role that was to be played by Vidyut. But in his recent media interaction, the Commando actor confidently gave up on the whole film stating, �I didn�t see myself in a film of this genre. I�d met Sujoy a few times but I hadn�t signed any contract or committed myself to the film. It (the story) sounded interesting but it just wasn�t for me. Sujoy is a great director with an amazing sensibility and I�d like to work with him in the future� Saif plays a Mathematics professor, who helps his neighbour ( played by Kangana) who is accused of murdering her husband. The film does not have a romantic track, instead the two characters share an uncomfortable equation. Together they try to throw off the cop who�s trying hard to catch them. Now it�s left to see who will essay the cop�s role in the film. Meanwhile, Vidyut has two films announced � Yaara directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia opposite Shruti Haasan and Commando 2 produced by Vipul Shah. Watch out this space for latest updates!