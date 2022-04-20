Vidyut Jammwal performs stunt with 'deadliest weapon in the world'

Mumbai: Action star Vidyut Jammwal has performed stunts on screen, and has served as an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts. He has now posted a video using the urumi, which he calls the deadliest weapon in the world.

Vidyut posted the video on his YouTube channel. In the clip, he demonstrates dangerous stunts using the urumi, a sword with a flexible and whip-like blade that originated in modernday Kerala.

"This video is very special to me because I got the opportunity to bring forward Urumi, the deadliest weapon in the world. I request everyone to avoid trying this at home without proper training," Vidyut said.

He gave a glimpse of it on Twitter, and wrote: "A weapon is only as deadly as -- the man who holds it. #UrumiTheDeadliestWeapon."

Impressed fans have left comments like "amazing" and "wow".

A usert wrote: "I really want to learn it, but nobody is there to teach me. But I will learn it by seeing Vidyut Sir's Video."

—IANS