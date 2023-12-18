Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi's 'Crakk' teaser to be out tomorrow

Crakk’: A Vertical Adventure Unfolds! Brace for the adrenaline surge as Vidyut Jammwal and team soar high in this action-packed saga, hitting theaters February 23, 2024.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Makers of the upcoming action film 'Crakk' are all set to unveil the film's official teaser.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a new video which she captioned, "Prepare for a vertical adventure! #CRAKK- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa: The sky's the limit, and so are the thrills #CrakkTeaser out tomorrow! #CRAKK releasing on 23rd February 2024."

'Crakk' teaser will be out on December 18 i.e tomorrow.

Aditya Datt, who has helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).



As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

'Crakk' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Amy Jackson is also a part of the film.

