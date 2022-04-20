Vidyut Jammwal eager to meet Kolkata fan who inked his face on the chest

Kolkata: Action star Vidyut Jammwal on Friday expressed eagerness to meet a fan who has inked his face on the chest. The fan is a youngster named Krishna Sonkar from Howrah near Kolkata.

Sonkar has not only tattooed the actor's face on his chest, but also follows his fitness regime and dreams of building a body like Vidyut.

On Friday, Vidyut reacted to a news piece about Sonkar on Twitter and expressed his eagerness to meet his fan.

The actor tweeted: "The moment I land in Kolkata, you'll be the first person that I meet Krishna. Love."

The actor recently featured in the digitally-released film, Khuda Haafiz. He will next star in the film's second chapter. —IANS