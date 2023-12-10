    Menu
    Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' to come out in theatre in February 2024

    Pankaj Sharma
    December10/ 2023
    Vidyut Jammwal's Thrilling Journey from Mumbai Slums to Extreme Sports Unveils in 'Crakk': Action-packed Film Set to Hit Theaters on February 23, 2024, with a Stellar Cast.

    Vidyut Jammwal in Crakk Movie Poster

    Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal's sports action film Crakk will be released in theatres on February 23, 2024, the makers announced on Sunday.

    The movie is directed by Aditya Datt of Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21 fame. It is produced by Jammwal's production banner Action Hero Films.


    The company shared the news of the film's release date in a post on microblogging site X.


    "Are you #CRAKK enough to risk it all to follow your dream? The stage is set for the ultimate game of survival on 23rd February 2024," the banner said.

    Crakk movie poster

    https://twitter.com/adidatt/status/1733767607701127205?

    Crakk also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles.


    The project was announced in October 2022 and is touted as India’s first-ever extreme sports action film.


    It follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.


    Datt has also written Crakk, which is produced by Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed.

    —PTI

