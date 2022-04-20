Vidyamandir Medical to organise online lecture series 'Lectures by Legends'

New Delhi: Vidyamandir Classes, a premier national institute for IIT/JEE and NEET preparation is organising, a series of lectures with various renowned faces in the field of medical in India called "Lectures by Legends".

The first lecture will be held on April 4 with Padma Shree Awardee K.K. Agarwal, President of Elect Confederation of Medical Association of Asia and Oceania.

The focus of this series is to encourage aspiring doctors by guiding them with the correct approach of preparation for different medical entrance examinations, the future of medical and surgical fields in India and the present advancement in medicine.

Agarwal will also guide the frontline corona worriers and all others on how to protect themselves from Covid-19 and on the vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a standard ratio of 1:1000 (doctor to population ratio).

Data shows that only eleven among India's 28 states meet the WHO recommendation, while none in the public healthcare sector are a part of this data.

Hence, there is a need to address the demand-supply gap and this series is an initiative towards bridging the gap by enlightening the students on the importance of the medical profession.

This event will be held virtually and approximately 1,000 doctors and 7,000 students are expected to attend it.

Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics Vidyamandir Classes, will be hosting the event and will further help the medical aspirants to figure out the right stream according to their abilities.

Speaking on this occasion, Brij Mohan, Founder, Vidyamandir Classes added: "We provide the best quality education to our students who in turn make us proud with their results. Hence, we are starting this series to make the students further aware on the practicality of the medical field. This enlightening series will not only help the students but also the present practitioners of the industry."

—IANS