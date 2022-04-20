Vidya Malavade: People have a perspective of me due to my Insta profile

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Malavade feels her social media profile and activity dictate the perspective people have about her. Vidya, who has close to 500k followers on Instagram, describes herself as an actor, yoga teacher, and Ayurveda and natural healing practitioner in the bio. She frequently posts pictures and video on yoga, food recipes, travel experiences, besides anecdotes on and off the sets.

"I think people look at me with a certain perspective because of my Instagram profile and the things which I do on social media," she admitted, while talking to IANS.

The actress, who will next be seen in the web series "Who's Your Daddy season 2", says she constantly tries to mix her roles to escape image trap. "It is not fair to put an actor into a bracket. I will keep jumping out of it every single time if I get the good opportunity to show my skills as an actor," she told IANS.

Vidya has featured in films like "Chak De! India", "No Problem", "Kidnap", "Striker" "1920: Evil Returns" and "Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!", besides web series like "Mismatched", "Inside Edge Season 2", "Kaali 2" and "Flesh".

Asked if it's her conscious effort to do different kind of roles, she said: "If I was making something for myself, I would make sure that I broke the barriers every time, but what one can do with whatever offers one gets, is to do something different with it. I got work in 'Inside Edge 2' because I was a hockey player in 'Chak De! India', so that space was similar. But in 'Kaali 2', I played a tough cop, which I never did before in my career and somehow I managed to do that."

Featuring Bhavin Bhanushali, Mamik Singh, Sameeksha Sud and YouTuber Anushka Sharma along with Vidya, the story of "Who's Your Daddy season 2" revolves around a smalltown orphaned boy Shoosha who finds himself in a new city, new college, new relationships, and new problems. His quest to find out who's his daddy gets him trapped in a tragi-comic situation. The show will stream on Zee5 and ALT Balaji from December 22.

—IANS