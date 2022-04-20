Vidya Balan: My phone camera has a mind of its own, likes to #ShootAtSight

Mumbai: Her phone camera has a "mind of its own" and it likes to "shoot at sight", claims Vidya Balan.

On Monday, Vidya took to Instagram to share a couple of funny videos one in which she can be seen pushing a center table out of frame and in the second she can be seen trying to adjust the pallu of her saree.

"When you have to set the frame yourself and then you see a table corner popping... which I try n push out of frame ,without shifting position. 2 ) And thats me trying settle my saree and hair for the shot ... P.S:Both times i was waiting for everything to be in place, before i started recording...but it obviously seems like my phone camera has a mind of its own and likes to #ShootAtSight #LockdownLessons #YouCanDoItOnYourOwn," captioned the actress.

While comments like "pretty", "cute" and "adorable" flooded her post, fans also expressed curiosity to know if Vidya is keen on a "Mission Mangal" sequel th might narrate the story of India''s mission to the moon.

--IANS